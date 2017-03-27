It’s still the offseason, but competition heating up between Broncos RBs

By MHS Staff -
On Monday, Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs took to his Twitter account to let the world know about his aspirations to be the best. But to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. An important step towards greatness would be winning the starting job on your respective team. C.J. Anderson, who currently holds that spot, was quick to respond to Bibbs.

Both went undrafted. Anderson has four years of NFL experience, compared to Bibbs’ three (much of which was spent on the Broncos’ practice squad). Anderson has 2,044 career rushing yards. Bibbs has 129. That doesn’t mean it isn’t impossible for the two two exchange places on the depth chart, but the Broncos have seemed to favor Anderson in the past.

Then again, its unclear if Bibbs was talking about football. He also has a blossoming side gig as a rapper, and is pretty decent. If it is indeed football, having lofty aspirations and a healthy competition probably isn’t a bad thing.

