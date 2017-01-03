2017 Stock Show Parade canceled, barbecue lunch still on

Due to Denver weather forecasts, the National Western Stock Show has canceled the annual Stock Show Parade scheduled for Thursday, January 5th, at noon in Downtown Denver. “After several hours of gathering facts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday. It will not be rescheduled. The risk of animal injury and injury to people is far too great with the 4 to 8 inches of snow predicted and six degree temperatures,” said Stock Show President and CEO, Paul Andrews. “We invite everyone to come out to the grounds and celebrate the start of Stock Show with us this weekend.”

The annual Stock Show Parade barbecue lunch will take place, as scheduled, in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Building at 17th Street & Broadway, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The barbecue is open to the public and benefits the 4-H International Youth Group. Lunch tickets are $10.

The 111th National Western Stock Show will open its doors on Saturday, January 7th, at 9am. The 16-day show runs January 7th – January 22nd. Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.

Featured Image Credit: National Western Stock Show & Rodeo