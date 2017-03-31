Swarm of bees cause Rockies and Padres to duck for cover

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies played in their Cactus League finale against the San Diego Padres. Needless to say, there was a certain buzz in the stadium.

With the Rockies leading 10-4 in the ninth inning at Peoria Sports Complex, a swarm of bees caused the players to duck for cover. Stuck in a bee delay, Colorado would have to wait a little bit longer to savor the taste of victory, which is sweet like honey.

The Rockies would eventually hold on to win 10-5. Though the result will not matter once Opening Day rolls around, this loss certainly still had to sting for the Padres.

