Team Colorado-Outlaws are headed to the World Series of Youth Lacrosse

This summer, Warriors World Series of Youth Lacrosse will be held in Denver. The tournament will feature some local flavor; as Team Colorado-Outlaws qualified for the tournament over the weekend, despite falling short to SoCal Express in the finals of the Western Qualifier.

Team Colorado-Outlaws qualify for @worldserieslax tournament. Here are the coaches and players accepting invitation. pic.twitter.com/rOkH0Qd7Jm — Denver Outlaws (@DenverOutlaws) February 19, 2017

According to the World Series of Youth Lacrosse, the tournament was founded by Jake Steinfeld, the founder of Major League Lacrosse, with the goal of providing youth players with the ultimate lacrosse experience.

Team Colorado, sponsored by the Denver Outlaws, is made up of the best U13 players in the state of Colorado. The team is lead by top-tier coaches such as Matt Bocklet, Trevor Tierney and Kevin O’Brien.

The Warriors World Series of Youth Lacrosse presented by The Coca-Cola Company will take place on July 2-4 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The event will include teams from across the United States, as well as a select few international teams.

Video Credit: World Series of Youth Lacrosse/Youtube