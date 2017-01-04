Terrell Davis named finalist for the Hall of Fame again, it’s time to see him enshrined

When it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2017 very well could be the year of the Bronco.

Considering their proud history, the Hall of Fame hasn’t traditionally been kind to the Denver Broncos. Even though the franchise has appeared in the most Super Bowls of any team (8), they only have six players enshrined (Willie Brown, Tony Dorsett, John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little and Shannon Sharpe), only four of which (Elway, Zimmerman, Little and Sharpe) played at least five seasons in orange and blue.

Perhaps the most glaring omission is running back Terrell Davis. A member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team (despite starting in 1995), he has waited a decade to hear his name called. He was named a finalist yet again on Tuesday. Could this finally be his year?

Though Davis only played in seven NFL seasons, he left a lasting impact on the league. He won two Super Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP, one NFL MVP, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards and was named an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowler three times. He also is the NFL’s all-time leader in postseason rushing yards per attempt (minimum 100 carries) at 5.59 and has is tied for playoff record for the most 100-yard games with seven (in only eight contests). Could the history of the NFL be told without Davis? Probably not.

Aside from the length of his career, the thing that may be working against him most is the competition. Of the 15 finalists, Davis is one of two running backs. The other is LaDainian Tomlinson, who boasts quite the resume himself. Will both be elected? Only time will tell.

Davis isn’t the only Broncos option left on the ballot. Brian Dawkins, John Lynch and Ty Law are also amongst the 15 modern-era finalists. Steve Atwater and Karl Mecklenburg were both semifinalists, but did not make the cut.