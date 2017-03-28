Terrell Davis reveals his presenter for Hall of Fame induction

Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis is many things. He’s a Super Bowl champion, he’s a Mile High legend, he’s a master of barbeque sauce. The future Hall of Famer is also a man of his word.

On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released a video of Davis revealing who will present him at the Hall of Fame induction in August. As it turns out, he told him he could before his career even began.

On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released a video of Davis revealing who will present him at the Hall of Fame induction in August.

Neil Schwartz is a longtime NFL agent. As it turns out, he has a keen eye for talent. Davis was not selected until the sixth round (196th overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft. At that point, no NFL team viewed the running back out of Georgia as a future Hall of Famer; Schwartz however, did. Clearly, that stuck with Davis.