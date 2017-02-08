Terrell Davis talks about finally getting into the Hall of Fame

After a decade of waiting, Terrell Davis is finally headed to Canton, Ohio. Fresh off of being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he joined Eric Goodman and the Les Shapiro during The Afternoon Drive, and he was elated.

“It’s been 16 years since I’ve retired,” Davis said, “and I have not felt this way since we won those Super Bowls. It’s a great reminder that you work hard, you just continue to play for people other than yourself and have a bigger purpose, then things like this happen for you.”

A Denver Broncos legend, a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, Davis was worried he wouldn’t get in this year due to the presence of Ladainian Tomlinson on the ballot. This year marked the first time in 40 years that two running backs were voted in at the same time. Back then, it was Frank Gifford and Gale Sayers, the latter of which was the player he was most often compared to.

“Wow…I didn’t know that part,” Davis exclaimed. “Someone told me that the last time it happened was a long time ago, but I didn’t know who; and I certainly didn’t know it was Gale Sayers. This whole time, that’s been the career that people have compared me to and said ‘hey, Gale Sayers didn’t have a long career, but he made a huge impact when he played.’ So it was kind of like he set the precedent for it to happen.”

A sixth-round pick (196th overall) by the Broncos in the 1995 NFL Draft, Davis never in his wildest dreams imagined, at the time, that he would be a Hall of Famer.

“The only thing I was worried about year one was just trying to make the practice squad.”

Listen to the full interview with Terrell Davis, including recollections of his first training camp and what it was like in the moment, when he was notified of his selection, in the podcast below.

