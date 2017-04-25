The Colorado Rockies are the best team in baseball right now

The Colorado Rockies are off to a blazing start to the 2017 season, a start that has them penciled in as the best team in the MLB.

The Rockies lead all 30 clubs in wins with 14 and own the highest winning percentage in the National League.

Winners of four straight, Colorado is playing with an added confidence at this point.

“That’s what these guys do,” manager Bud Black said. “When we get to the ballpark, and we start going through our day I see these guys do their thing, all of them, collectively, individually. When the game starts I watch them play, how they play, how they interact in the dugout, … These guys play, man. They play 54 outs, and they keep going. They don’t back off. It’s great. … I like our guys.”

The Rockies 14-6 record is tied for second amongst the franchise’s best 20-game starts.

Colorado is notorious for starting the season off on the right foot and spiraling out of control by mid-May, but something is different about THIS Rockies team. For once, the Rockies have real, sustainable talent, with the results speaking for themselves thus far.

The Rockies roster in 2017 has been the most talented roster they have fielded in some time. The lineup is stacked from head to toe with hitters, the starting rotation is oozing with youthfulness, and the bullpen has powerful, commanding arms.

Colorado has a certain buzz in their game currently, one that has not been present in years past.

It is still very early in the season, but for the time being, the Rockies are baseball’s best.