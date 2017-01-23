The Sports Guy Mike Show
THE SPORTS GUY MIKE SHOW
M-F | 9a-11a
MIKE LUPER
@SportsGuyMike
Birthplace: Bronx, N.Y.
Experience: 8 years
At MHSR Since: 2015
Favorite Sport: Basketball, with football close behind
Favorite Team: NY Yankees, Knicks, Steelers, NY Rangers, (Rockies, Nuggets, & my Mistress the Denver Broncos)
Career Highlight: Having my show become a part of Mile High Sports!
BENJAMIN ALLBRIGHT
@AllbrightNFL
Birthplace:
Experience:
At MHSR Since:
Favorite Sport:
Favorite Team(s):
Career Highlight:
KYLE REESE
@coachreese
Birthplace: Denver, CO
Experience: Photojournalist covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Bears, Super Bowls 46 & 48 for National Sports Report
At MHSR Since: April 2013
Favorite Sport(s): Football, Basketball
Favorite Team(s): No favorites, just a general sports fan
Career Highlight: One-on-one interview with Al Michaels