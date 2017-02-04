The wait is over for Terrell Davis; Lynch, Dawkins will wait for Hall of Fame

On the eve of Super Bowl LI, five players have been selected as members of the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Representing the Denver Broncos in tonight’s Hall of Fame finalists were former running back Terrell Davis, former safety John Lynch and former safety Brian Dawkins.

After years of lobbying and rallying to support their hero, Denver fans can rejoice: Terrell Davis was selected as a member of the 2017 Hall of Fame.

The other members selected to the Hall of Fame are: LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Kurt Warner Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones and Morten Andersen.

John Lynch and Brian Dawkins, were not selected from the list of finalists.

Davis joins fellow Broncos greats John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little and Shannon Sharpe as the fifth member of the franchise selected to the Hall of Fame.

Davis played for the Broncos for seven years, 1995-2001. During those seven years he made history as the fourth running back in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a single season. Davis also won back-to-back Super Bowls with Denver, while also winning Super Bowl XXXII MVP honors.

Despite his incredible accomplishments, the knock on Davis had been his short career, which was cut short by an unfortunate injury.

This year, it appears the voters were finally able to overlook that and recognize Davis’ Hall of Fame-worthy accomplishments.

John Lynch started his career in Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl XXXVII. Lynch came to Denver in 2004. He earned Pro Bowl honors all four years with the Broncos and nine in total during his NFL career.

Brian Dawkins also shined for Denver late in an already accomplished career. Dawkins started his career in Philadelphia, coming to the Broncos in 2009. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in both 2009 and 2011 while in Denver.