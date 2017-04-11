Though he acknowledges the void left by Ware, Miller is comfortable leading

Riding the high of winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos took a step back last season, going 9-7 and missing the playoffs. In 2017, they will need to offset the loss of DeMarcus Ware, not only a productive player, but one of the leaders of the team.

“That’s tough,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller said Tuesday about replacing the leadership of Ware. “You can’t really just fill that void. You’ve just got to modify the team and move on. Other leaders will step up. Other players will step up. It gives Shane Ray and Shaq [Barrett] more opportunities.”

The Broncos will likely look to Miller to fill some of that void. He is afterall, their highest-paid and by most accounts, their best player. That’s not something he is too worried about though, as he feels that he has always been a leader.

“I feel like, my whole career, I’ve always been the people’s champ in the locker room,” Miller said, adding at another point. “I feel like I’ve always been a leader. I feel like I’ve always had great examples of great leadership, going back to Tim Tebow and Brian Dawkins and Champ Bailey. So I know exactly what it takes.”

Miller is expecting to leader, both with his play and in the locker room. Miller was not a captain last season. Though he wouldn’t mind a “C,” that is not his priority.

“It’s important for me to win games and win the Super Bowl.”