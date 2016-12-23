Three Broncos starters officially out with injury against Chiefs

It’s win-to-go-home time for the Denver Broncos.

Without two straight victories to close the season, the Broncos are all but out of the playoffs. And it all starts on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, they’re going to be entering the battle short handed.

On Friday, the Denver Broncos released their final injury report, and it doesn’t bear good news.

The Denver Broncos are going to need to rely on their defense to lead them to victory, and that’s not going to be easy when both Brandon Marshall and T.J. Ward are already listed as out, and Derek Wolfe is listed as questionable.

One way or another, someone is going to need to step up and lead this Broncos team to victory.