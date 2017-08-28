Tigers’ manager Ausmus bracing for “pinball baseball” at Coors Field

It’s not often that the Detroit Tigers roll into Denver, but when they do, manager Brad Ausmus says they’re in for a surprise akin to a beloved arcade game.

Yes, you read that right.

“Pinball baseball,” Ausmus said when describing the style of baseball played in the Mile High City. “I know since the humidor came around that supposedly the offense has leveled off a little. It’s still a different ballpark than any other ballpark in the country.”

Of course, Coors Field has built the reputation over the years as a bane to pitchers and a boon to offenses, and that’s not lost on the seldom-visiting Tigers.

“I think you know going in generally there’s going to be higher-scoring games,” Ausmus said of the strains of playing at altitude. “It changes the strategy a little bit. We’re probably a little more forgiving with pitchers in terms of giving up runs. But it might also change your focus a little bit in what you do offensively. The goal is always the same: To win the game.”

The three-game series this week in Denver – starting Monday – will be the first interleague meeting since the Tigers swept the Rockies at Comerica Park in August 2014. Although the Tigers narrowly lead the all-time series at 14-13, the Cats haven’t been as cool at Coors Field. They’ve only won three of 12 games played and have never won a series in Denver.

From a managerial perspective, Ausmus said the curious style of baseball in Denver often makes him change his approach when talking to pitchers, especially when they’ve never played there before.

“The biggest challenge is for the pitchers,” he said. “Breaking balls don’t break as much. Sometimes the ball carries. You get winded quicker as a pitcher. In all the other positions, you’re not moving as much unless your outfield has to run into the gap a couple hitters in a row. Most of the challenge falls on the pitchers.”

“There’s not much you can do [to prepare them]. I don’t know that you can necessarily prepare for [the cardio at altitude] unless you are running it a mile up. I guess you could get one of those masks that could control the oxygen intake and have them throw a bullpen that way,” he joked.

Although many Rockies fans may not know it, Ausmus was once part of the inaugural Rockies franchise, if not at the Major League level. After the Rockies selected him off of the New York Yankees’ minor league roster in the 1992 expansion draft, he spent some time in the minors system playing in Colorado Springs. The next season, he was traded to the San Diego Padres.

Even with his short stint and subsequent experience playing at elevation, he believes coming back to the altitudinous state is a bit more arduous from a managerial perspective.

“I think it is going to be a little more stressful,” Ausmus said. “Game swings, I think, are bigger here. I remember calling a game here as a catcher. Five runs wasn’t safe the last inning or two. It just wasn’t safe. They should change the save rule for this ballpark from three to four runs or something.”