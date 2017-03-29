Tight end David Njoku shows off his hops at Miami’s pro day

One of the holes people say the Denver Broncos are looking to fill is at the tight end, where they could use a threat in the passing game. Well, if they are looking for someone to go up and get passes, they needn’t look any further than the University of Miami’s David Njoku.

At the Hurricanes’ pro day on Wednesday, Njoku showed off his freakish athleticism for representatives from all 32 NFL teams. Perhaps most impressive was his 40-inch vertical jump.

David Njoku with a vert of 40 on the dot. Couldn't top it on his final jump.(video below) All 32 #NFL teams here at Miami's Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/gjjqicDnGl — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 29, 2017

Njoku also went through a series of additional drives, including running a 40-yard dash and caving to scouts requests that he do the shuttle. Here is him catching a deep pass from quarterback Brad Kaaya.

Play action deep ball: Kaaya to Njoku pic.twitter.com/ka18WXYqR6 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 29, 2017

Listed at 6’4″, 246 pounds, Njoku figures to be able to contribute as both a receiver and a blocker. Last season as a junior, he had 43 catches for 698 yards and eight touchdowns. A projected first-round pick, it remains to be seen if he will still be on the board when the Broncos pick at 20.