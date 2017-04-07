Tim Tebow blasts home run in his first Single-A at-bat

Tim Tebow was made for the spotlight. Whether it’s game-winning touchdown throws in the playoffs, epic postgame speeches, or absurd touchdown runs blasting through defenders, he has always shown up when everyone’s watching. Thursday night was no different, as he belted a two-run homer in his first at-bat in his debut for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies.

The sell-out crowd burst into excitement, but Tebow, as usual, was humble despite his feat. It wasn’t his first time impressing the crowd.

“All of my sports experiences helped me for moments like that,” said Tebow. “Playing in The Swamp or Death Valley or in Mile High Stadium in the playoffs, they all helped.”

The rest of the game didn’t go quite as smooth, as he finished 1-for-5 with a groundout and three strikeouts. Tebow is taking it one day at a time, and doesn’t want to get complacent despite the homer.

“I know so many people want to sensationalize it, but for me it’s just one day.” he said, “One opportunity, the first of a lot of games. Tomorrow will be another opportunity to wake up and try to get better.”