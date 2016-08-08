Time for Denver to get some respect from Canton

It was good to see the eight inductees get into the Hall of Fame over the weekend. Unfortunately, it’s at this time of the year when Broncos Country is reminded of the fact that there’s not nearly enough orange and blue lining the walls of Canton.

Despite winning three Super Bowls and going to eight, Denver only has six players in the Hall, and only four of those players are really considered Broncos: John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, Gary Zimmerman and Floyd Little. The other two, in Willie Green and Tony Dorsett, only spent a slim portion of their careers in Denver.

It really doesn’t make any logical sense how an organization that has had the success Denver has had over the years has such few players in Canton. To put it in proper perspective, only five NFL organizations have fewer players in the Hall than the Broncos, while a team like the San Diego Chargers, who were blown out in their only Super Bowl appearance, have double the players in Canton than Denver.

Frankly, it’s ignorant and irresponsible for the voters to continue to show Denver this lack of respect. The Broncos have a .800 winning percentage in AFC title games, yet only six players are worthy of the Hall of Fame. It truly makes no sense, even to someone who does not bleed orange and blue.

So which Broncos should truly be in? Right now, it starts with Terrell Davis. The best running back in Denver history, a league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and one of only six players to rush for over 2,000 yards. The Broncos don’t get their first two rings without Davis, and he deserves to be in the Hall, short career or not.

Next on the list in no particular order are Rod Smith, Randy Gradishar, Louis Wright, Tom Nalen, Karl Mecklenburg, Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey and, of course, Peyton Manning.

The thing that is perhaps the most frustrating when it comes to Denver and the Hall is that, up until recently, the Broncos had no true players in Canton. It seemed like once Elway was inducted the gates finally began to slowly open.

Well, the gates certainly have not swung open. Zimmerman was inducted in time, while Sharpe and Little were put in the Hall a bit too late for my liking. One would think that by now more Broncos would be in the Hall. Nope.

With a limited headline group next season, hopefully Denver finally starts getting some of the respect it deserves from these so called experts.

To listen to more Hall of Fame talk, check out the podcast below …

