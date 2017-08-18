To win the starting quarterback job, Paxton Lynch has to…

Paxton Lynch will start for the Denver Broncos on Saturday in Preseason Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers with an opportunity to stake his claim for the regular season starting job over Trevor Siemian.

After an inconsistent start to training camp, reports from Santa Clara (where the Broncos just wrapped up a pair of joint practices with the 49ers) are that Lynch had his two best days of the year on Wednesday and Thursday. Whether he carries that momentum into Saturday’s game could determine his fate.

Neither Siemian (6-for-7, 51 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 PTS) nor Lynch (6-for-9, 42 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT, 0 PTS) was particularly impressive in the first preseason game, so the opportunity is there for the taking.

We asked the morning crew at MHSR what Lynch needs to do to claim the starting job. Here’s what they had to say…

Paxton should get three, maybe four drives. He needs to put up points on at least three drives, including a couple touchdowns. Siemian appears to be the leader in the clubhouse, so Lynch needs a big showing against an inferior 49ers team.

It’s more likely that Paxton gets the job by default later in the season, but the number one thing he has to do is show he can make plays with his arm instead of his legs. Paxton scrambled four times in 13 drop backs against the Bears; it can’t be more of the same against San Francisco.

He must get to his third read with regularity before running. He spoke earlier in the week about how he’s improved his progressions in the passing game, now he has to show that he can do that in a game.

Build a time machine. The reality is, Lynch hasn’t showed enough or worked hard enough to earn the starting job at this point in his career.

Paxton must be demonstrably better than Trevor just to keep the competition open heading into the third preseason game next week against Green Bay. He needs to play nearly flawless football.

He’s got to be better going into camp in 2018. There’s nothing he can do at this point to earn the Week 1 starting job. Trevor has earned it, and Paxton needs to start focusing on net year.