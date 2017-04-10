Tony Romo to suit up one last time…against the Denver Nuggets

If you thought the Tony Romo to Denver conversation was done, we have bad news for you. Romo will suit up against Denver one last time, but not in any way you may imagine. In the Denver Nuggets second-to-last game this season, against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, he will be in full uniform on the Mavericks bench.

The Mavericks announced that they will make Romo a “Maverick for a day” in honor of his career as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. The plan appears to be that he will be on the bench for the Mavericks and take part in things like the layup line, but anything planned beyond that has yet to be announced.

For what it’s worth, Mavericks guard Caron Butler said that if Romo had wanted, there’s a possibility that the 6-foot-2 14-year NFL veteran could have been a professional basketball player.

The Nuggets take on the Mavericks Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. MT in Dallas in their penultimate game of the 2017 season.