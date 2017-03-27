Trail Blazers leapfrog Nuggets in standings, let world know on Twitter

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets fell out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings. They were overtaken on the hardwood by the New Orleans Pelicans. They were overtaken in the standings by the Portland Trail Blazers, who let them and the world know via their Twitter account.

Don't mind if we do. pic.twitter.com/KbpGxJbxg3 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 27, 2017

The Nuggets and Trail Blazers are tied in terms of overall record, both sitting at 35-38. The Trail Blazers however, hold the tiebreaker (head-to-head). The two teams will tip off against each other on Tuesday, with the Nuggets having the chance to even the season series. The Blazers would still hold the second tiebreaker however, by virtue of their better divisional record.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard even texted several members of the Pelicans before the game, including former teammate Tim Frazier, asking them to beat the Nuggets. They obliged, dominating them 115-90.