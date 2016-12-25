Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill set career marks versus depleted Denver D

By Casey Light -
10

With 255 combined yards, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill outgained the entire Denver Broncos offense en route to career days for both and a 33-10 victory that ended Denver’s hopes of defending its Super Bowl 50 title.

The Broncos generated just 246 yards of total offense – 63 on the ground and 183 through the air. Trevor Siemian had his worst night as a professional, completing just 39.5 percent of his passes (17-for-43). His 43.1 passer rating was his lowest of the season. He had one interception, on the game’s final play. He had two passes of 26 yards, tied for his longest in the game.

Kelce, meanwhile, ripped off 80 yards on a single screen play that went for a touchdown in the first quarter. Hill had a 70-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and put Denver in a hole they would never climb out from.

Kelce’s 160 yards were a Kansas City record for a tight end, surpassing Tony Gonzalez. He ended the night with 11 receptions and a touchdown on 12 targets. It was his sixth game of more than 100 yards receiving. His previous career high of 140 yards came against Atlanta earlier this month.

For Hill, the shifty back and returner did not match the pair touchdowns he scored against Denver in Week 12, but he did end the day with 95 yards, good for a career-high so far. Hill, a rookie, averaged 15.8 yards per carry on his six rush attempts.

Denver was without key defenders at pretty much every level during the game. Safety T.J. Ward and linebacker Brandon Marshall were both ruled out before the game, while defensive end Derek Wolfe left the game in the second quarter and did not return to action.  Those three rank first, sixth and seventh in tackles this season for Denver.

The 484 yards Denver surrendered on defense was the largest total they’ve allowed in two year and the first time they allowed an opponent to eclipse 400 yards during that span.

Here’s what the MHS team and some of our favorite follows had to say about Kelce and Hill’s big days…

Here’s what they were saying about playing without Ward, Marshall and Wolfe…

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR