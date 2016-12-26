Trevor Siemian among NFL’s worst from Week 16, per Pro Football Focus

If your eyes deceived you on Sunday night, the number crunchers and film geeks at Pro Football Focus have determined that Trevor Siemian produced one of the 10 worst performances in Week 16 in Denver’s 33-10 loss to Kansas City.

Siemian ended the day 17-of-43 passing (39.5 percent) for 183 yards and an interception. His 43.1 passer rating was the worst of his career, to date. But it wasn’t just the final stat line that made Siemian’s day so miserable. According to PFF:

Siemian only threw one interception, but that was due very little to good decision-making, and a lot to rainy conditions making it tough for Chiefs defenders to bring in passes repeatedly thrown their way. Siemian had three dropped interceptions in the game, and despite that break, ended up with a passer rating of just 43.6.

Siemian ended with a 33.0 overall rating on the night, seventh-worst in the league.

It was his inaccuracy and inability to stretch the field that produced such a low grade.

Siemian had a disastrous night, as he was completely ineffective under pressure and unable to make accurate throws downfield. He completed just three of 13 passes that traveled at least 10 yards through the air, for 64 yards and an interception, and on 10 pressured throws he completed just two passes for 20 yards, and had a QB rating of 39.6.

Broncos fans might be surprised to not find Donald Stephenson on this list, considering the right tackle was whistled for five penalties in the game – more than half of Denver’s total (nine).

Perhaps the worst penalty of the game came following a Devontae Booker fumble, when Stephenson took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave KC the ball inside of Denver territory.

Stephenson also struggled mightily in pass protection. Although Stephenson did not surrender a sack, Dee Ford had seven pressures and three hits on Siemian to add to the young quarterback’s bad day.