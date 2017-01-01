Trevor Siemian, Broncos defense deliver in Gary Kubiak’s final game

Gary Kubiak left nothing to chance in his final game as head coach. Despite saying on Friday that both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch would play roughly one half of Denver’s season finale, the rookie didn’t sniff the field in a 24-6 Broncos victory that puts a cap on an impressive 22-year relationship between Kubiak and the Broncos.

Lynch would not take over with the largest halftime margin the Broncos had enjoyed since Week 1 of the 2014 season, as many people expected he might. Gary Kubiak said on Friday that he would like to play each QB for one half, but it appeared that even with Oakland’s third-string quarterback at the helm, Kubiak would do everything possible to ensure that his final game as a NFL head coach was a victory.

Oakland, which didn’t cross midfield in the first half, got there quickly when DeAndre Washington took a run up the middle to the 50. Connor Cook, playing in place of the injured Matt McGloin, hit Michael Crabtree on the next play for 13 yards and Oakland appeared to be in business. Then, Von Miller and Shane Ray got into the game. Miller pressured Cook and Ray got to him for a strip sack, which was recovered by rookie Adam Gotsis.

Kalif Raymond nearly put Denver in the red zone for his first career reception, going up and getting a jump ball for a 33-yard gain, but the call was overturned when replay showed the ball hit the ground. Siemian went after a more reliable target on the next play, hitting Demaryius Thomas for 26 yards down to the Oakland 17. Cody Latimer took a pass interference penalty in the end zone on third down to set up Denver’s third touchdown of the day, a two-yard touchdown pass to Virgil Green. With Denver’s lead at 24 points, it seemed like Paxton Lynch might be coming in the game. That wouldn’t be the case.

The Denver defense, which was menacing all day, forced a three-and-out on the Raiders’ next possession, but Siemian and the offense couldn’t capitalize and went three-and-out themselves. A scary moment ensued on the punt when Zaire Anderson suffered a head/neck injury on a headfirst tackle and was loaded onto a cart and taken directly to an area hospital.

Cook and the offense took advantage to the lull, finally finding the end zone after three quick passing plays took them 63 yards for a touchdown. Amari Cooper just barely got the ball to the pylon as he was forced out of bounds for a 32-yard touchdown catch and run. Justin Simmons broke up a 2-point conversion try to keep the score 24-6.

Siemian remained in the game on Denver’s next possession, providing a nerve-racking moment for Broncos fans. On the first play of the drive, the football slipped from Siemian’s hands on a deep try to Cody Latimer and Siemian was intercepted at the Oakland 46.

Denver forced another three-and-out to stop the bleeding, but the offense continued to leak – punting again after the clock wound down on the third quarter and the teams traded sides for the final time.

The Broncos defense continued to dominate when Von Miller forced a Johnny Holton fumble on Oakland’s very next play, a failed end-around attempt.

Siemian stayed in the game and the Broncos gave Oakland the ball back at the 38, still leading 24-6 after a missed Brandon McManus 48-yard field goal. It was at that time that it looked like Kubiak was finally making the call to Lynch. The rookie took off his parka and began warming up.

But after another Oakland three-and-out, it was Siemian again. Adding to the drama over Lynch was the fact that Siemian merely handed the ball off on Denver’s next five plays, eventually resulting in another punt.

Cook and the Oakland offense started to click a little, but Pro Bowl tackle Donald Penn went down with a knee injury and two plays later Justin Simmons had Denver’s third turnover of the game. Cook overthrew a receiver deep in Denver territory and Simmons was there waiting; he took the ball back 45 yards to the Oakland 43.

Siemian stayed in to hand off another three times and bring up fourth-and-three. Kubiak showed just how much he was playing to win when a fake punt, direct snapping the ball to Juwan Thompson, who was stopped short of the first down on the play. Oakland took over on downs with under 4:00 to play.

Kubiak started playing some of his defensive reserves at that point (although Von Miller stayed in the game), and he was rewarded for that when Dekoda Watson forced a Connor Cook fumble on fourth-and-four. Oakland recovered, but the Broncos took back over with the clock ticking down towards the 2:00 minute warning. And still no sign of Paxton Lynch.

Siemian and Kubiak battled to the end, going for it on fourth-and-inches with 1:24 on the clock to put the Broncos in victory formation.

Denver did not qualify for the playoffs in Kubiak’s second season at the helm, but their 9-7 record marked their sixth consecutive season of .500 or better.

With the win, Kubiak earned his 24th victory as head coach of the Broncos, taking no chances to make it happen.

Here’s what the team at MHS (and some of our favorite follows) had to say about how the second half unfolded in the season finale…

The Broncos' 17-0 lead represents their largest halftime margin since the opening game of the 2014 season. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2017

Trevor Siemian starting second half for Broncos. Gary Kubiak plans to play Paxton Lynch "a little later on" in game, he told CBS. — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) January 1, 2017

In a meaningless game, #Broncos Von Miller still playing for DPOY. But he needs some stats. Give em something to remember! — Robin Carlin (@robincarlin) January 1, 2017

Shane Ray with the strip sack. Adam Gotsis makes the recovery. Two players crucial for Broncos future. Miller/Ray full-time will be a force. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 1, 2017

This one's coming back. Nice effort from Raymond on a contested ball. Can't quite yank it in. — Jake Marsing (@JakeDMarsing) January 1, 2017

Turnover turned touchdown. Siemain to Virgil Green for his 1st TD of year 24-0. #9sports. — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) January 1, 2017

well.. it's 24-0. Siemian is 15-for-22. 192 yards. 2 TD's. No picks. rating 125.6. seen enough? let's see some @PaxtonLynch #Broncos — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) January 1, 2017

Still Siemian. Surprised they haven't gone to Paxton yet. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 1, 2017

Don't get it. What purpose does this serve, not playing PLynch. Up 24-0. Siemian got bad taste out. Now give the rook some reps. #broncos — Les Shapiro (@LesShapiro) January 1, 2017

Then again, what does Kubiak care about next year and Lynch's development? He's playing to win today. — Jake Marsing (@JakeDMarsing) January 1, 2017

#Broncos Lynch sitting on the bench next to Siemian wearing his jacket and knit cap… For now, doesn't look like he's going in next series. — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) January 1, 2017

Broncos LB Zaire Anderson appears unable to give any sort of hand signal as he's driven off field. So scary. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 1, 2017

Cook connects w Cooper for TD.. #Raiders pull within 24-6, and going for two-point conversion if review of TD holds up @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 1, 2017

Oakland's 2-point conversion attempt fails — incomplete in the back of the end zone. Denver's lead is still 3 scores, at 24-6. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2017

After throwing an interception into triple coverage, Broncos may not want Trevor Siemian to end season on that note. So may come back out. — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) January 1, 2017

So the plan was to have lynch get the fourth quarter? Weird weird weird stuff — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) January 1, 2017

You simply can't read an end-around better than that. Miller with the strip, Nelson with the recovery. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2017

McManus field goal is no good. Raiders take over at their own 38 yard line. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 1, 2017

Trevor Siemian just put his helmet back on; Paxton Lynch is putting his parka back on. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2017

Sending Siemian back in to just hand the ball off makes no sense. I just don't get it. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 2, 2017

Justin Simmons with an INT in his second straight game. Like I said, safety play is in good hands. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 2, 2017

So, you're playing it safe by leaving Siemian in, but you fake it on 4th under four minutes?!? #Broncos — Robin Carlin (@robincarlin) January 2, 2017

And with a kneeldown, the Broncos' season ends with a 24-6 win. Denver finishes 9-7. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 2, 2017