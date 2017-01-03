Trevor Siemian elects to have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder

As it turns out, the Denver Broncos injury report could have been a little bit longer for much of last season. On Tuesday, it was revealed that quarterback Trevor Siemian will have a minor surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder later this week.

“It’s optional surgery,’’ Siemian told Denver’s KUSA. “It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I’m going to have to keep working out for a while so I’m getting it fixed.’’

The injury occurred in the Broncos’ week four victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he suffered a separation. He would be forced to sit out but a single game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Siemian, who is coming off of his first season as the starting quarterback for the Broncos, is expected to recover in time to participate in the team’s offseason program, which starts in April. The procedure is expected to be performed on Thursday.

Siemian also missed a game in December with a foot sprain. The 25-year-old compiled an 8-6 record last season (his first as starter), throwing for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.