Trolls go after Terrell Davis, Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware in latest ‘Mean Tweets’

The internet can be a cruel place. With the freedom to say whatever they want, people are constantly lambasted by “trolls.” Amongst those often under attack are NFL players. Thankfully, people like Jimmy Kimmel are around to shed light on such a serious issue.

On Thursday, Kimmel unveiled his latest edition of his “Mean Tweets’ series, dubbed “Mean Tweets – NFL Edition #2.” Amongst those attacked were three names Broncos Country might recognize: Linebackers Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, as well as Hall of Fame finalist Terrell Davis.

Check out the video to see the horrific things that were said about the three Broncos legends, so you can get a little taste of what they have to put up with. Be careful though, as they are not for the faint of heart.

Video credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube