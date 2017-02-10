Troy Terry set to return when DU Pioneers take on Colorado College

The No. 2-ranked University of Denver men’s hockey team will get a boost to their lineup on Friday, as they take on in-state rivals Colorado College. Forward and national treasure Troy Terry is set to return from the upper-body injury that has kept him out since mid-January.

“I’m just excited to get back in the lineup,” Terry told Mike Chambers of the Denver Post.

Having won 10 straight against the Tigers, the Pioneers might have been just fine without the services of Terry; but it couldn’t hurt. The 19-year-old Highlands Ranch, Colo. native has 11 goals and 22 points in 20 games this season.

Terry gained national notoriety in hockey circles for his exploits in this year’s World Junior Championship, where his shootout prowess helped the US capture the gold medal.