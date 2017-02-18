Truex will start fifth in Clash tuneup at Daytona

Martin Truex Jr. will start fifth in Saturday night’s non-points Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway. The starting order was determined Friday in a random draw by crew chiefs.

Truex, who will drive the No. 78 5-hour ENERGY Toyota in the Clash, will be one of 17 drivers vying for the win at the fabled 2.5-mile tri-oval.

“This race is all about winning, nothing less,” said Truex. “It would be a great start for not only our No 78 team to win, but also for 5-hour ENERGY in its debut race with Furniture Row Racing.”

SOUND UP 👂the 78 is rolling out and hitting the track for the first time at @DISupdates .#WeAreFurnitureRow #AAPClasg pic.twitter.com/2JNJQTjjSs — Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) February 17, 2017

The 75-lap, 187.5-mile race will be split into two segments. A competition caution at Lap 25 will separate the segments.

Drivers are eligible for this event by the following ways: 2016 Coors Light Pole Award winners, former Clash race winners and former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2016. All 16 drivers from the 2016 playoffs are also eligible.

The Clash will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 6 p.m. MT (8 ET).

After the Clash, the 5-hour ENERGY primary colors will switch to Furniture Row Racing’s new team – the No. 77 Toyota driven by rookie Erik Jones – for the remainder of Speedweeks. Truex’s race car post-Clash will be in the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats paint scheme.

The Clash Starting Line-up Positions

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Jamie McMurray

4. Austin Dillon

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Jimmie Johnson

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Alex Bowman

9. Joey Logano

10. Kurt Busch

11. Kyle Larson

12. Danica Patrick

13. Kyle Busch

14. Chase Elliott

15. Matt Kenseth

16. Daniel Suarez

17. Chris Buescher

Featured Image Credit: Furniture Row Racing, Twitter