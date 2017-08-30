Two of John Elway’s top players sending a clear message about T.J. Ward

If John Elway is going to trade three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward, he could be ruffling some feathers in his locker room.

A pair of leaders on the defensive side of the football came out since the news broke Tuesday that Ward was possibly on the trading block and made it clear that they think trading one of the fixtures of the ‘No Fly Zone’ secondary would be a bad idea.

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall was straightforward on Twitter on Tuesday.

We better not trade the homie — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) August 30, 2017

All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller had more to say on the matter when he met with the media at the team’s annual Kickoff Luncheon.

“I thought it was fake news. I mean I didn’t think—it’s serious like that? It can’t be that serious. T.J.’s been a great player for us but it’s the National Football League. You always get blindsided by stuff. T.J.’s been great for us so I don’t see any reason to [trade]. [President of Football Operations/General Manager] Mr. [John] Elway and the guys upstairs they push this organization in a great direction and I’m going to go continue to make championship moves for us. I don’t really—it has to be fake news; I really can’t believe in that too much.”

So, Miller played it safe by praising Elway and the front office, but it was clear he thinks moving Ward would be a mistake.