UW suspends senior Malik Dime for slapping CU students

The University of Washington’s men’s basketball team and two University of Colorado students have something in common after Thursday night, as both parties were getting smacked around. The Buffaloes dominated the Huskies by a score of 81-66, but it was Washington senior Malik Dime’s antics that were the talk of the night.

Dime, who hasn’t played the past nine games due to a broken pinkie, left the bench and slapped two CU students in the face in the student section, after they were heckling. He was had to be restrained by coaches following the incident.

On Friday, UW slapped him with an indefinite suspension.

“Malik’s actions were inconsistent with his typical behavior,” said head coach Lorenzo Romar. “They were absolutely unacceptable, and did not represent the values of our team and the sportsmanship spirit of our conference.”

Dime approached the heckling students and faked an attempt to shake one’s hand before slapping them.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the student involved (identified as Brian) stated the issue had been resolved, saying, “Everything’s been made right.” Still, the suspension should not come as a surprise.