Van Mueller, Von Miller’s alter ego, is out of this world

Denver Broncos Von Miller is back in action for Old Spice, after the company released a commercial, advertising their new product the DUO. Over the years, the Pro Bowl linebacker has thrown himself into the media mix, appearing in several Old Spice commercials as well as creating a certain image for himself.

The product out of Texas A&M University has branched out from his main sponsor of Old Spice, by paying tribute to American pop star Justin Bieber his song “Sorry”.

The shenanigans of Von Miller will no doubt continue, as he develops his alternative identity of Van Mueller, through the random-thinking nature of Old Spice commercials and tribute videos to American pop stars. With looking to sack a quarterback with an active beehive on hand, crafting a shower in the middle of a desert or building a makeshift road to the stadium of Mile High, the Dallas native will continue to surprise people.

All kidding aside, Miller has established him as one of the top defensive players in the National Football League. In his 2016 season, he put up 78 tackles, 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. As for career accolades he has: earned defensive rookie of the year, been named a Super Bowl MVP, made it to the Pro Bowl on five separate occasions and competed in the popular televisions show Dancing With The Stars. There truly is not much more you could inquire out of the Broncos’ outside linebacker.