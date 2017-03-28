Vance Joseph says Broncos’ philosophy is not to ‘rule anything out’

By MHS Staff -
3
Jan 12, 2017; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph speaks during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2010, the Denver Broncos did not make the playoffs last season. Since taking the job as head coach, it has been made very clear to Vance Joseph that the team expects more.

As such, the Broncos entered the offseason looking to improve their football team. They have done that with some smaller signings, and are still looking to do more. As such, they are willing to evaluate anything that could potentially make them better.

What stands out in the above video, especially in regards to Tony Romo. Is that Joseph said they will evaluate “any player that becomes available.” In fact, it’s a message that he conveyed three times in 36 seconds.

While the aforementioned statement could certainly be applied to Romo, it could also be applied to other players as well. Joseph was asked why the Broncos haven’t considered free agent running back Adrian Peterson.

Joseph also defended the team bringing in controversial running back prospect Joe Mixon in for a visit.

Back to the quarterbacks. Joseph said he is fine with what the Broncos have, but if someone viable becomes available, “they will explore it.” He also said that they weren’t ruling out drafting someone, or adding a young veteran. The team has not discussed Colin Kaepernick.

 

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR