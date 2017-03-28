Vance Joseph says Broncos’ philosophy is not to ‘rule anything out’

For the first time since 2010, the Denver Broncos did not make the playoffs last season. Since taking the job as head coach, it has been made very clear to Vance Joseph that the team expects more.

Vance Joseph: Elway "wants to win, and last season wasn't good enough to him. That, he's made known to me." — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 28, 2017

As such, the Broncos entered the offseason looking to improve their football team. They have done that with some smaller signings, and are still looking to do more. As such, they are willing to evaluate anything that could potentially make them better.

Vance Joseph explains why the Broncos have not flat out said they're not pursuing and will not pursue Romo: pic.twitter.com/dDU5hJle8K — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2017

What stands out in the above video, especially in regards to Tony Romo. Is that Joseph said they will evaluate “any player that becomes available.” In fact, it’s a message that he conveyed three times in 36 seconds.

While the aforementioned statement could certainly be applied to Romo, it could also be applied to other players as well. Joseph was asked why the Broncos haven’t considered free agent running back Adrian Peterson.

Vance Joseph, asked why the team hasn't looked at Adrian Peterson: "Maybe we have." But team looks into every available player, he adds. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 28, 2017

Joseph also defended the team bringing in controversial running back prospect Joe Mixon in for a visit.

Joseph on Mixon: "We brought Joe in because he didn't go to the combine….He had that incident but he's owned it. He's a nice young man." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2017

Back to the quarterbacks. Joseph said he is fine with what the Broncos have, but if someone viable becomes available, “they will explore it.” He also said that they weren’t ruling out drafting someone, or adding a young veteran. The team has not discussed Colin Kaepernick.