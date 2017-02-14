Vance Joseph talks expectations, needs and the quarterback competition

When Vance Joseph took over as head coach of the Denver Broncos, he knew the team was close to contending for another Super Bowl title. Though expectations are a Mile High, he has chosen to embrace them.

“It’s going to be fun to chase those [championships] each year,” Joseph told Gil Whiteley and Arran Andersen on Mile High Sports Radio on Tuesday.

That being said, Joseph knows that there is work to be done prior to the Broncos strapping on the pads, that, though it’s a retool, not a rebuild, upgrades need to be made to their roster.

“We have some needs here, I won’t share those with you,” Joseph said. “We’re going to conquer those needs in free agency, then go to the draft and make our football team better.”

The Broncos will have considerable money to spend on the free agent market, some of which could be used to retain their own players. Joseph was asked specifically about the futures of captains Kayvon Webster and DeMarcus Ware.

“Obviously, Kayvon’s a young corner that’s a great [special] teams player,” he said. “He helps us win on Sundays. Then obviously, D-Ware, he’s a Hall-of-Fame player, he’s a Hall-of-Fame rusher. Anybody that can help us win on Sundays, we want them back.”

One position that the Broncos may not address (though there has been rampant speculation) in free agency is quarterback. Joseph is comfortable with both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, stating that they will each be given their fair shot to earn the starting job and that “the best guy is going to play.”

“We’ve got two capable young guys,” he said. “They’re so different, and the challenge for us is to find a system that fits both guys, so that we can allow those guys to compete evenly.”

Though the defense has been outstanding in each of the past two seasons, Joseph is not satisfied; in fact, he expects them to be even better in 2017.

“This is a defense that can be great. Not just next season, but overall, as far as the history of defense. That’s my goal for this defense.”

Listen to the full interview with Vance Joseph, including the importance of the offseason for the players and his thoughts on having Von Miller, in the podcast below.

