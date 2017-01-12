After Vance Joseph’s introduction, attention will now turn to finding coordinators

The Denver Broncos introduced Vance Joseph as their new head coach on Thursday. Now, the focus can shift to how he will fill out his staff, specifically at the coordinator positions.

At his introductory press conference, Joseph said that he will hopefully do so within a “week and week-and-a-half.” As for who he will select for his coordinators, that remains up in the air, though he does know what he wants their priorities to be.

“Schematically. I want coordinators that puts players first and scheme second,” said Joseph.

On the surface, that statement could bode well for both fan favorites on offense in Mike McCoy (who is known for his ability to adapt to the players he has) and defense with Wade Phillips. Though Joseph was complementary about McCoy, he was extremely non-committal when it came to Phillips.

“Wade’s a free agent,” he said. “He’s free to go where he wants to go.”

While that doesn’t mean he will not be considered, the statement certainly doesn’t bode well for Phillips. The rumored favorite to be named defensive coordinator is the Broncos defensive backs coach Joe Woods.

As for the offense coordinator position, work will begin on finding the right man right away. Sources say that both former San Diego Chargers head coach (and Broncos OC) Mike McCoy and former Oakland Raiders OC (and Broncos quarterback) Bill Musgrave will interview for the position this week.