Von Miller stars in deliciously droll DiGiorno music video

On the football field, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller almost always delivers. When it comes to pizza however, delivery is apparently something the Super Bowl 50 MVP wants no part of.

On Wednesday, DiGiorno dropped a music video for their pizza anthem “Rise to the Occasion.” In the clip, Miller and Redfoo from LMFAO host a party, during which the aforementioned celebrities party and rap about their favorite frozen pizza.

Now, this is not the first foray into music for Miller. Of course, he had his memorable run on “Dancing With the Stars”. This marks the linebacker’s second music video, though his musical contribution is significantly smaller than it was in “Start Me,” his Madden 17-themed Justin Bieber parody.