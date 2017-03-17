Wade Phillips excited to be reunited with Kayvon Webster in Los Angeles

Special teams are by far the most overlooked aspect of football, as their vast importance can only be seen when something goes wrong. The Denver Broncos recently lost special teams captain Kayvon Webster, as he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips joined Gil Whiteley and Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio to discuss the acquisition of the cornerback, whom he coached during over the past two seasons with the Broncos.

Webster reportedly inked a 2-year, $8 million-dollar deal to reunite with Phillips. The Rams were in need of playmakers at the corner position, and Webster was just what they were looking for.

“That’s the guy we went after, and we did a good job of getting him here, and we’re excited about having him,” said Phillips.

Phillips thinks highly of Webster, and feels he could bring a lot to the table for the Rams. His contributions on special teams have been praised, but Phillips feels he could contribute even more defensively.

“I think he’s a really good player. He really stepped up last year.” said Phillips. ”Sometimes when those guys play specials teams really, really well they take the next step, and I think he’s one of those guys that can do that.”

Listen to the full interview with Wade Phillips, including his thoughts on DeMarcus Ware, in the podcast below.

