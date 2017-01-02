Wade Phillips joins Gil Whiteley to discuss his future in Denver

With the resignation of Gary Kubiak, the Denver Broncos are suddenly in search of a new head coach. Will they be hunting for new coordinators as well?

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips joined host Gil Whiteley on Mile High Sports Radio on Monday to give his thoughts about Kubiak and his future with the Broncos. While he said that he will be given some consideration, it is far from a sure thing that he will return.

“We’ve been told is when we get a new head coach we’ll be able to interview, but I went through that at Houston,” said Phillips, “and that was about a 30-second interview.”

He was not retained in Houston. As is often the case (and could be for the Broncos), new coaches want to bring in their own guys. Such is the nature of the business.

“There’s no guarantees here, but that’s a coach’s life,” he said. “We won 24 games in two years and a Super Bowl, and [I] might not have a job.”

Such might have been the case regardless of the coaching situation. As the Broncos season ended, so did his contact. Though the Broncos failed to live up to expectations, their Phillips-led defense was still elite. While Phillips understands the fickle nature of NFL coaching staffs, he intends to continue coaching, whether it’s in Denver or not.

“That’s just the way it is,” he opined. “Hopefully my resume is good enough that I can get another one [job]. If not here, somewhere.”

Listen to the full interview with Wade Phillips, including his relationship with Kubiak and how he’s feeling after the infamous sideline hit he took earlier this season, in the podcast below…

