WATCH: Buffaloes swim with dolphins ahead of Alamo Bowl

It’s not as nature intended, but some Buffaloes went swimming with dolphins on Monday morning. Members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team took a dip with dolphins at Sea World in San Antonio ahead of their team’s Thursday night Alamo Bowl date with Oklahoma State.

But for those Buffs fans fretting that their team isn’t prepping for the game – not to worry. It appears all the student-athletes participating are those out for the season with injury.

Kicker Diego Gonzalez and defensive end Derek McCartney, both out for the season with injury, took a dip with the dolphins. Gonzalez even hitched a ride.

Diego Gonzalez hitched a ride on one of the dolphins pic.twitter.com/qPj4uLjcPq — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 26, 2016

Derek McCartney hanging with a dolphin 🐬 pic.twitter.com/B757Uq2JfM — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 26, 2016

Juwann Winfree, out with a torn ACL, got in on the action to feed the hungry aquatic friends.

Juwann Winfree feeding a dolphin pic.twitter.com/JtQsNvHx2p — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 26, 2016

The No. 10 Buffs and No. 12 Cowboys kick off the Valero Alamo Bowl at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.