WATCH: Buffaloes swim with dolphins ahead of Alamo Bowl

By MHS Staff
It’s not as nature intended, but some Buffaloes went swimming with dolphins on Monday morning. Members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team took a dip with dolphins at Sea World in San Antonio ahead of their team’s Thursday night Alamo Bowl date with Oklahoma State.

But for those Buffs fans fretting that their team isn’t prepping for the game – not to worry. It appears all the student-athletes participating are those out for the season with injury.

Kicker Diego Gonzalez and defensive end Derek McCartney, both out for the season with injury, took a dip with the dolphins. Gonzalez even hitched a ride.

Juwann Winfree, out with a torn ACL, got in on the action to feed the hungry aquatic friends.

The No. 10 Buffs and No. 12 Cowboys kick off the Valero Alamo Bowl at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

