WATCH: Buffs make final preparations ahead of Alamo Bowl

The Colorado Buffaloes had their final walk-through at the Alamodome on Wednesday in advance of their showdown with Oklahoma State in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The team also gathered for a team photo to commemorate their historic season.

Senior quarterback Sefo Liufau spoke with Buffs TV, saying the coaches have them prepared and ready for what could be a record-tying game for the Buffs.

“It’s time to lock it in,” Liufau said, “There’s little time now before the game, so it’s time to stop going down to the riverwalk and everything and time to lock in and get ready for the game.”

With a win, the Buffaloes would move to 11-3 on the season, tying them with the teams from 1989, ’90 and ’94 with 11 wins – the high-water mark in CU history.

The Buffs and Cowboys kickoff in San Antonio at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Featured video courtesy of Buffs TV