WATCH: Charlie Blackmon on why he’s a great fit for Denver and the Rockies

Charlie Blackmon has catapulted himself into the MLB spotlight this season, currently leading the league in batting average, runs and triples. Blackmon had his moment in the sun in Miami as a participant in the 2017 Home Run Derby, then as the starting centerfielder for the National League in the All-Star Game.

But anyone who knows “Chuck Nazty” knows he’s not all about the spotlight. In a feature for MLB Network, Blackmon explained what he loves about Denver and the Rockies – including the low-key nature of both the city and the team.

“There is a mindset and a strength of character you really need to have or develop, if you’re going to succeed here.” @Rockies pic.twitter.com/aKvcSh4b5L — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 26, 2017

“I like Denver for a ton of reasons,” Blackmon said. “It has a ton of character, and if you look kind of grungy you fit right in. So, this is a great place for me.”

It’s not just the casual dress code that Blackmon likes, however.

“The beauty of Denver is, it is a smaller market. We aren’t always in the spotlight. And it’s easy to maybe feel like we deserve more recognition, but I don’t want everything to be under a microscope. I want to be able to sneak up on people.”

The Rockies certainly snuck up on people in the first half of the 2017 season, running out to a lead in the Wild Card standings. Now, they’re trying to do what no Rockies team has done since 2009 – make the playoffs.

“We still have quite a few games to play,” Blackmon said. “There’s a lot of work to do and I don’t think you can take anything for granted.”

