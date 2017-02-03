WATCH: Chris Harris Jr. on his new coaches and losing Wade Phillips

When the Broncos start their offseason workouts this spring, All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will begin working with his third head coach and fourth defensive coordinator since signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2011. But things won’t be totally unfamiliar with this new bunch of coaches. His new DC, Joe Woods, was his defensive backs coach over the last two years, and his new head coach, Vance Joseph, is a guy Harris describes as “one of my frat brothers ‘on the sneak.'”

Harris sat down with Nate Lundy and Shawn Drotar of 5280 Sports Network at Radio Row in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI to chat about his new coaches, as well as give his thoughts on losing defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to the Rams. Catch that and more in the video above.