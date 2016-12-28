WATCH: CU’s Alamo Bowl defensive press conference

Defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt may have flown the coop to go splash around with the Ducks, but safeties coach Joe Tumpkin has the Buffs ready to go for Thursday’s Alamo Bowl.

Tumpkin and players Jordan Carrell, Jimmie Gilbert, Chidobe Awuzie and Tedric Thompson met the media in San Antonio ahead of their showdown with Oklahoma State.

The spoke, among many things, about stopping Mason Rudolph and the high-powered Cowboys passing attack, CU’s Cinderella season and how they plan to regroup after a tough loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Video courtesy of Buffs TV