WATCH: Denver defense didn’t give up against Kansas City

After it allowed touchdown plays of 70 and 80 yards in the first quarter en route to a 33-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it might be easy to say that the Denver Broncos defense looked defeated. Aqib Talib caught some heat for his effort on Travis Kelce’s screen pass that went 80 yards for a touchdown, but that was far from the only criticism the Denver D took on the night.

Sure, Denver had a brutally bad day – giving up more yards in the first half (330) than they allowed in 12 total games last year (and seven this year) – but they didn’t give up. At least not according to the guys at 120 Sports.

In their postgame breakdown of Denver’s defensive breakdown, they were quick to say that there was no quit on that side of the ball Sunday.

After a disastrous first quarter that saw Kansas City jump out to a 21-7 lead, the Denver defense did buckle down for two straight quarters. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the defense could no longer hold up for the ineffective offense. Denver allowed another 12 in the game’s final frame, but not before holding KC scoreless for over 30 minutes.