WATCH: Gary Kubiak gives an emotional goodbye to the Denver Broncos

An emotional Gary Kubiak met with the media at Broncos headquarters for the last time as the team’s head coach on Monday. After 22 seasons with the team as a player, coordinator and head coach, Kubiak officially announced his retirement following a 9-7 season that saw the Broncos miss the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

The longtime Bronco cited health concerns as the primary reason he is stepping down. Kubiak experienced his second health scare in three years this season when he has hospitalized after a Week 4 loss with a “complex migraine” diagnosis. In 2013 he was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke at halftime of a Houston Texans game.

Kubiak shared the podium on Monday with friend and teammate John Elway, now the Broncos executive VP of football operations. The two entered the NFL together in 1983 and have maintained a longtime friendship. When Kubiak made his decision to step down, Elway said Kubiak approached him as friend first and foremost.

WATCH: John Elway addresses the media…"Gary and I talked as friends…" pic.twitter.com/G5eqYFSOCQ — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) January 2, 2017

Kubiak thanked dozens of individuals in his farewell address, but he made a special point to thank Broncos owner Pat Bowlen for all that he did for him over his two decades with the organization.

WATCH: Gary Kubiak thanks Pat Bowlen pic.twitter.com/OpNyh64BM0 — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) January 2, 2017

And of course, Kubiak thanked Elway.

WATCH: Gary Kubiak thanks John Elway pic.twitter.com/EbGcum1rna — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) January 2, 2017

But the overriding theme of Kubiak’s goodbye was his commitment to his family. Kubiak got a little emotional as he talked about the privilege of working with his sons over the years.