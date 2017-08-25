WATCH: Inside Colorado State Stadium with Tony Frank and Joe Parker

The Colorado State Rams begin a new era on Saturday as they host Oregon State to open their new 41,000-seat on-campus stadium.

In a three-part series for the Mountain West, Jesse Kurtz sets the stage for what will undoubtedly be a special day in Fort Collins.

In Part 1, Kurtz and Cassie Soto take an inside look at the new stadium and why it will elevate the Rams to new heights.

In Part 2, Kurtz is joined by Colorado State University President Tony Frank, who explains what it took to make the on-campus stadium a reality.

In Part 3, Athletic Director Joe Parker joins Kurtz to talk about the construction process and some of the unique features the stadium boasts.