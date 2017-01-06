WATCH: Regis Jesuit HS sophomore Fran Belibi dunks

If Regis Jesuit forward Fran Belibi wasn’t already on college coaches’ radar, she will be after Friday night, when she recorded what the Raiders women’s basketball Twitter account says is the first ever Colorado girls high school basketball dunk.

First Colorado HS Girls Dunk in history. Fran Belibi 15 yr old soph Regis Jesuit HS #SCtop10 @milehimagicbb @MileHiSptsPreps @MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/bMPoRJyPfe — Regis HS Girls Bball (@RJHSGDBball) January 7, 2017

The smooth, two-step, one-handed dunk came off a turnover in Regis Jesuit’s Friday night showdown with Grand Junction. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the feat is that the 6-foot-1 Belibi is still only a sophomore and 15 years old.

That gives JR Payne (Colorado), Ryun Williams (Colorado State) and every other women’s college basketball coach in the country plenty of time to recruit her.

If you want to catch Belibi in action, the Raiders host Fairview on Saturday at 4:30 pm.