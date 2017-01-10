WATCH: Relive CU’s special season via “The Rise” Episode 6

In the stirring introduction to “The Rise” Episode 6, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre tells his team, “this season is going to be special.”

Rewind back to September when MacIntyre uttered those words and just about no one outside of the Colorado Buffaloes locker room would have believed them. Even in Boulder there was only guarded optimism that the Buffs could compete for a winning record and a bowl game.

Now, four months later, the Buffaloes end the season ranked No. 17 in the country. They completed only the eighth double-digit win season in the program’s 115-year history and and won the Pac-12 South for the first time ever.

It was indeed a special season. Relive it courtesy of “The Rise” Episode 6, via Buffs TV, above.