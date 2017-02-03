Wilson Chandler on potential trade: ‘Whatever happens, happens’

On Thursday, reports came out stating that Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler was unhappy with his role and wanted out of the Mile High City. On Friday, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post caught up with Chandler, asking him about his feelings on his role.

I spoke to #Nuggets F Wilson Chandler about a report saying he is unhappy w/an inconsistent role & wants out of Denver. This is what he said pic.twitter.com/bpEE6Yw06G — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) February 3, 2017

Chandler is playing at a level on par with his career-high, averaging 15.4 points per game. Consistency is what he’s looking for, but he might not get it. He may get a spike with Danilo Gallinari out, but will likely see his minutes decrease yet again when the Italian returns.