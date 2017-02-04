Wilson Chandler responds on and off the court to report he wants out

While Nikola Jokic was recording his first career triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 121-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, all eyes were on Wilson Chandler.

It came as a bit of a surprise when on Thursday Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reported Wilson Chandler was dissatisfied with the Denver Nuggets. Chandler easily had the opportunity to leave but chose to re-sign with Denver prior to last season, even penning an open letter to Nuggets Nation of his love for the city and the people of Denver, so news of his discontent was a bit of a shocker.

At Friday morning’s shootaround Chandler opened up about the report to Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post:

I spoke to #Nuggets F Wilson Chandler about a report saying he is unhappy w/an inconsistent role & wants out of Denver. This is what he said pic.twitter.com/bpEE6Yw06G — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) February 3, 2017

So, the lack of consistency and his role off the bench led to the report of his dissatisfaction.

Head coach Michael Malone spoke to the media prior to Friday’s game and reiterated the fact that he also had no idea of any type of dissatisfaction.

“Wilson’s never asked to be traded, never addressed that with myself,” Malone said. “He’s having a helluva year, a career year, and a guy that’s playing starter minutes, 30 minutes a night, and does a bit of everything for us. We love Wilson.”

The Nuggets welcomed Milwaukee to Pepsi Center Friday night, and Chandler responded to the report with one of his best all-around games of the season. Without Danilo Gallinari (groin), Chandler made his way into the starting lineup. Just as he did earlier this season in a starting role, Chandler played well.

If minutes were an issue, Friday night Chandler got all that he could hope for as he recorded 41 total minutes, 11 more than his season average.

Chandler didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, going 5-of-14 from the field including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, but what he lacked in shooting he made up for by staying aggressive. It was remarkable how many times he got to the foul line, as he went 13-of-17.

He stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks.

Gallinari is expected to be out for multiple games, so Malone will have to decide if Chandler stays in the starting lineup or remains consistent in his role as the sixth man. If Chandler does return to a starting role, it will be even more interesting to see if he keeps it when Gallinari returns.