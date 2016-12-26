IN THEIR WORDS: Broncos react to being eliminated

“It’s real tough. This organization, all we know is how to get to the playoffs, how to win the division and how to try to get to the Super Bowl. Obviously, for us no longer be in the playoff picture, it’s tough for us. The feeling is tough. I don’t really know how to describe it. You can tell by everybody that this is not Bronco football. This is not what we’re used to. Now, we’ve got to keep moving forward and get ready for the next show.”

Tight end Jeff Heuerman…

“Like Coach Kubiak said, we’ll come back in on Wednesday, grown men get up, shave and go to work no matter what happened the day before. That’s how we’re going to go about our business. That’s how I’ve always done it. I think everyone here is going to do the same thing.”

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware…

“I think it’s one of those games where, no matter what, you put 2016 behind you. You’ve got to look at 2017 and you’ve got to play your butt off. It is a pride game. It’s the game where, no matter who’s out there, you give it all you’ve got. Because, the thing is, you always play to compete and you always play to win.”