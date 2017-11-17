Adam Gotsis seeks spark on defense to lift entire team

The Denver Broncos have struggled in every facet of the game over their five-game losing streak. But on a defense-first team, defensive lineman Adam Gotsis said his unit hasn’t been able to set the tone lately — a hard fact to argue, given that the Broncos have allowed 92 points in the last eight quarters.

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 from inside the Broncos’ locker room, Gotsis said it’s time to start early, find that spark and play from ahead.

“[It would] be nice if we can get a score on defense,” Gotsis said. “Do something that we can kind of get a spark. It’s kind of what’s been missing — that spark on the defensive side. Whether it be a big turnover when it’s needed or a defensive score.”

Gotsis discussed the “playing while ahead” advantage that particularly helps an aggressive Broncos defense. “If you can make another team one-dimensional like teams have been making us, it’s a lot easier to play that way,” Gotsis said. “You can get after the quarterback… it’s going to be important for us to just to start fast on every aspect of the game.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Adam Gotsis, including what he had to say about play-calls, execution, Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and his progression as a player, or listen in the podcast below.

