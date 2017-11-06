AUDIO: Michael Malone talks about learning lessons

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke today at practice, a few days following the team’s resounding loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Today’s subject: Lessons learned.

These lessons – specifically – apply to Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray. Malone explained that he and Murray went over the tape of the loss to the Warriors. Malone described it as an education for the second year guard. So far this season, Murray has alternated streaks of struggle with streaks of really good. Consistency is key and the hope that Malone and the Nuggets organization have is that Murray finds the key to consistency.

Malone also spoke about the defense played in the second quarter against the Warriors and how they can apply that going forward. The Nuggets as a team need to find the key to playing consistently good defense and not just for one-quarter spurts. Malone said that he hopes the defense-leading-to-offense approach the Nuggets took in the second quarter against the Warriors can help them be more consistent.

Enjoy the audio!